A Fort Wayne woman has been charged with eight felonies, accused of driving drunk and crashing her van filled with five young children into a vehicle and then a utility pole.
Jennie Tankersley, 35, of the 7800 block of Baron Hill Court, registered a blood alcohol level of 0.285% on a portable breathalyzer at the scene of Friday’s crash at North Clinton Street and Meadows Park Way, according to court records. A formal blood test for alcohol level still needs to be processed by the Indiana State Police laboratory.
One of the children in the van, a 6-year-old she was babysitting, was taken to a hospital for knee pain. Of the four other children involved, Tankersley was babysitting a 3-month-old and a 3-year-old, and her own children were 6 years old and 1 year old.
Tankersley faces five to 21 years in prison if convicted of all felonies. She is charged with two counts of Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent, three lower felony counts of neglect of a dependent, a count of criminal recklessness, a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers under 18 and a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. She was also charged with misdemeanor operating a vehicle without having received a license.
No trial date was set at her Monday initial hearing, and she was released from Allen County Jail on $32,500 bond.
The crash happened at 4:53 p.m. Friday, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court. Witnesses told police Tankersley’s 1999 Chevy van was traveling on Meadows Parkway and came to stop, then accelerated across North Clinton.
The van struck a vehicle, then went across two yards and struck a utility pole, court records said. The pole broke in half, and the top landed on the van.
A Fort Wayne police officer called to the scene saw that Tankersley had trouble keeping her balance when standing or walking and slurred and mumbled when speaking, according to court documents. She also had an odor of alcohol on her breath.