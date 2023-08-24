A Fort Wayne woman convicted of her boyfriend's stabbing death wants a new trial, claiming her sixth and 14th Amendment rights were violated by a judge's decisions in November
Sierra Hernandez, 28, was found guilty of the 2021 murder of 25-year-old Roderick Patterson in November and sentenced in December to 55 years in prison. She filed her appeal in January.
Hernandez's case has been sent to the Indiana Court of Appeals, where appellate judges will determine whether her conviction will be upheld.
At trial, Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille of the Allen County Prosecutor's Office suggested the stabbing was done with a rattail comb to the chest. But the doctor who performed Patterson's autopsy said he couldn't say with certainty what the murder weapon was, suggesting it could have been an ice pick or another sharp object.
Hernandez's attorney, Nikos Nakos, said the combs prosecutors presented at trial couldn't have been used in the murder because they were less than 1/16 of an inch wide compared to a 1/8 inch by 1/4 inch stab wound. Apart from the size difference, he said, the combs had no DNA found on them.
But Hernandez's appeal attorney, Donald Frew, took issue specifically with Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull's decisions at trial. Frew pointed to the judge denying Hernandez's attorney the opportunity to talk to the defendant at trial about her delay in calling for help and the release of a witness over her attorney's objection.
Frew wrote that Nakos should have been allowed to reference a warrant that was out for Patterson's arrest because it caused Hernandez to delay calling 911 despite the court ordering it not to be brought up during the trial at the prosecutor's request. At trial, Frew wrote, prosecutors referenced that delay and created "a perception to the jury that the defendant was indifferent to the victim's circumstance."
When Nakos attempted to ask Hernandez why she didn't call immediately, prosecutors asked to approach and have a private conversation between the judge and attorneys on both sides. They said Nakos was attempting to thwart the court's order but he argued prosecutors opened the door for the warrant to be brought up by asking about the delay.
Gull replied to Nakos' argument by saying "Nope, not going there," according to the appeal. Nakos then moved for a mistrial and was denied.
Frew based his argument against the court's decision on a longstanding legal precedent in Indiana courts that allows for previously inadmissible evidence to become admissible if attorneys introduce information related to the inadmissible evidence in a way that leaves a jury with a false or misleading impression of the facts related to it.
Because of the decision, Frew said, "Hernandez did not have the opportunity to explain what other pressures and factors were influencing the decision in that given moment." He added that jurors did not have the information they needed to be able to make an informed decision.
The judge, Frew said, should have instead allowed Hernandez to share why she didn't call or granted the defense's mistrial request.
Deputy Attorney General Sierra Murray, who wrote a brief on behalf of the state, said Hernandez's right to confront and cross-examine witnesses applies only to adverse witnesses and not herself. Even if it did, Murray added, the error would have been harmless.
Frew also took issue with the court allowing Patterson's sister to be released from her subpoena over Nakos' objection, saying they wanted to cross-examine her further while presenting their case. Prosecutors and Gull said they heard Nakos say she could be released but, Frew wrote in the appeal, a transcript shows that Nakos objected to her being released.
Because of these concerns, Frew said, Hernandez's sixth and 14th Amendment rights were violated and she deserves a new trial.
Murray said Hernandez could have called Patterson's sister as a witness but did not.
"Hernandez is the only person to blame for not presenting additional testimony, and consequently she has failed to show that her constitutional rights were violated," Murray wrote to the appellate court.
Murray argued that if there was an error on the court or prosecutor's behalf, it would have been harmless. Overall, Murray said, Hernandez's appeal made no sense.
"All of this to say that her argument is as clear as mud, in other words, it lacks cogency," Murray said.
To reverse Hernandez's conviction, Murray said, the court would have to champion her appeal.
"To grant relief, this court would have to invent arguments on her behalf, thus turning itself into an advocate," Murray wrote. "This court should not do so."