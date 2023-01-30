A woman was identified today as the victim of a fatal apartment fire.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Diana Lynne Smith, 57, of Fort Wayne, died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns, which was accidental.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to Autumn Creek Apartments in the 3900 block of Taylor Street about 7:40 p.m. Sunday regarding smoking from an adjacent apartment.
Smith was found in the apartment building's first-floor hallway and was pronounced dead about 8 p.m. by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics, the coroner’s news release said.
The fire department had not released a cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon.
The blaze remains under investigation by the fire department and the coroner's office.