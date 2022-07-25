A Fort Wayne woman has been appointed executive vice president of external engagement for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Salena Scardina has more than 20 years’ of corporate expertise in "elevating the customer experience," Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said, in the announcement about her new role.
Most recently, Scardina was chief customer success officer for Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a provider of graduation and educational products and services, a news release said.
“Salena has built her career around improving the customer experience and will bring a fresh approach to the IEDC,” Chambers said in a statement. “A critical part of our continuing economic development success is elevating Indiana's compelling story in a way that helps attract and retain more business and talent to the state, and I’m confident Salena’s skillset will ensure our success with these efforts.”
In her role, Scardina will oversee the marketing, brand and communications divisions.
In 2018, Scardina founded HeroCX, a management consultancy firm, and helped transform the customer service function for well-known businesses such as HanesBrands and Crate & Barrel, where she also helped launch the company's work-at-home program.
Scardina has also held senior leadership roles at Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater Sound, a national music technology and instrument retailer, and international handbag and accessories company Vera Bradley. In addition, she held multiple customer engagement and experience jobs during her 15-year tenure at McDonald's Corporation.
Scardina currently chairs the board of directors for the Greater Fort Wayne YMCA and leads the executive committee. She previously served on the boards of the International Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals and Northeast Indiana Public Radio.
A graduate of Monmouth College and Benedictine University, Scardina lives in Fort Wayne with her husband and two children. She relocated to Indiana from Illinois 10 years ago.