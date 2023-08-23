A local woman, 87, received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Governor Eric Holcomb’s office for her work in preserving Abraham Lincoln’s history in Indiana.
Sara Gabbard, executive director of the Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana, was given the award for her work in keeping artifacts of former President Lincoln’s history in Indiana.
Gabbard and Ian Rolland, a business leader who died in July 2017, worked together after the Lincoln Museum in Fort Wayne closed in 2008.
Both Gabbard and Rolland were determined to keep the Lincoln artifacts in Indiana, Gabbard said.
After raising $10 million together, the collection moved to the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis.
The Sagamore of the Wabash is an honorary award created by former Indiana Governor Ralph Gates in the late 1940s.
While a complete record of the number of Sagamore of the Wabash awards does not exist, former Indiana Sen. David Long said the award has been deemed prestigious and is not handed out “like peppermints.”
Long, a state lawmaker from 1996 to 2018, presented Gabbard with the award on behalf of Holcomb, who was unable to attend because of scheduling conflicts.
Gabbard said there must have been a computer glitch because she does not believe she should receive the award.
“I don’t really deserve this, but I’m gonna take it,” Gabbard said. “I’m going to accept it on behalf of my long-suffering family, who probably wish I had spent more time learning to cook than reading history.”
Gabbard continues to work with preserving Lincoln’s history through the Friends of the Lincoln Collection of Indiana.