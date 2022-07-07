The death of a Fort Wayne woman who died when a person sat on her during a fight has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Thursday.
Teresa Raeann Pratt, 57, died April 25 after she was involved in a physical altercation with a person who held Pratt down by sitting on her, the Allen County coroner’s office said Thursday.
The fight occurred about 10:15 a.m. in the 8900 block of Center Street, just south of West Main Street. Pratt was admitted to a hospital, where she died about 10:45 p.m. that night.
Police haven’t released the name of the other person involved in the altercation.
The coroner’s office said Pratt died from mechanical/traumatic asphyxia due to chest compression. Her death is Allen County’s 14th homicide this year. No arrests have been announced by police.
The case remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and prosecutor’s and coroner’s offices.