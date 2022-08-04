A Fort Wayne woman was one of 22 selected for Hoosier Women Forward’s leadership program.
Dr. Sara Trovinger is one of 22 women who will be members of the organization’s fifth class.
Trovinger, an Auburn native, is a graduate of DeKalb High School and has a doctorate in pharmacy from Purdue University. After graduation, she returned to Fort Wayne and worked as a pharmacist. Trovinger currently works as a faculty member at Manchester University.
“HWF is proud to select this class of outstanding women leaders with personal and professional backgrounds that reflect the economic, geographical, ethnic, and cultural diversity of our state,” Hoosier Women Forward Executive Director Amy Levander said in a statement. “Our state’s leadership needs to reflect the citizens it serves. Class 5 joins a powerful network of alumnae stepping up to lead Indiana towards a brighter future.”
Hoosier Women Forward is a statewide organization that works to “empower Democratic women to become more active, confident and valuable participants in politics and community leadership.”
According to a news release, 89 women have completed its leadership program since its inception in 2018, and 18 of those have run for office with 11 winning in general elections or contested primaries.