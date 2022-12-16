A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced to 55 years in prison today for killing her boyfriend by stabbing him with the metal-spiked end of a rat tail comb.
A jury had found Sierra Hernandez, 28, guilty of murder after little more than an hour of deliberations on Nov. 17. Roderick Patterson, 25, died about 3:50 a.m. May 2, 2021, shortly after the rat tail went into his chest. It happened at her apartment in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.
Family members of Hernandez and of Patterson who spoke at the sentencing hearing called the couple’s relationship toxic, full of problems.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull said Hernandez’s lack of criminal history was a mitigating factor, but the circumstances of the murder, including the lack of a struggle beforehand and Hernandez cleaning her hands and the murder weapon before police arrived, were aggravating matters.