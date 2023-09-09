The crowd roared at Parkview Field on Saturday, but the TinCaps weren't playing.
More than 2,000 people and a team of 800 volunteers cheered on participants during the 25th annual Buddy Walk, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana or DSANI.
Ben Hatton was among the participants. He was there to encourage his 4-year-old cousin, Evelyn.
"I just want people to know that those with (Down syndrome) are normal kids," said Hatton, 21, an hourly employee at Steel Dynamics Inc. "Just trying to raise awareness. That's what makes this day important."
As Hatton spoke, other family members listened while holding colorful signs with "Go, Evelyn, Go" on them.
Down syndrome is a genetic disorder that varies in severity and causes lifelong intellectual and developmental problems for suffers.
Still, it is not a death knell, officials say.
"They can go on leading productive lives," said Shelley Yoder, DSANI's executive director. "Every year, we celebrate that. We love it when people driving by along West Jefferson wave, lean out the window or blow their horns in support."
Buddy Walk is a 1.2-mile trip around the Parkview Field downtown neighborhood and ends with a dance party – although a pep rally and awards presentation also had folks shaking a leg.
Last year, Buddy Walk collected more than $100,000. The nonprofit surpassed a $112,000 goal this year, Yoder said.
DSANI assists people with Down syndrome and their families in 11 northeast Indiana counties. The group offers various programs, including advocate groups and activities for parents.
Aunt Amy Dwire was a cheerleader for her 8-year-old nephew, Tommy. Decked out in royal blue "Team Tommy" T-shirts, family members were fired up.
"We're all the same, really ... no matter who we are or our differences," Dwire said. "That's really what this day is about."
Tommy's mom, Leah Morgan, agreed.
"You can still have a meaningful and rich life," said Morgan, a third-grader teacher at Covington Elementary School. "These kids are so full of life."
Kristin Bodkin, a 30-something from Fort Wayne, learned firsthand of Down syndrome years ago as a nanny.
"I don't have any relatives here," said Bodkin, a volunteer. "I used to participate in the Buddy Walk with the child I cared for, but I still come out each year to take pictures for the families."
Madison Hoffacker, 23, is a Fort Wayne caregiver for 10-year-old Addie Richardson. The aide says Addie's twin sister was ill, otherwise should would have been walking alongside her sibling.
"You can't keep (them) still," Hoffacker said, "and Addie is ready to go."