The head of the Memorial Coliseum today said the morning news conference felt like a christening.
Melanie Carney, executive vice president and general manager, announced MidWest America Federal Credit Union would now have its name and logo attached to the lobby's ticket office.
It is the first time the 71-year-old institution has attached naming rights to any part of its building.
MidWest's name and red-and-blue logo will also appear on ribbon and static boards in the lobby and on one outdoor sign.
The new signage will join one of the most visible advertising vehicles at the Coliseum – a wraparound ad on the Zamboni machiche used to groom the ice at Komets hockey games.
MidWest's name will also continue to appear on ticket envelopes, Coliseum officials said.
"I'm thinking I should be crushing a bottle of champagne (against the building) right about now," said Carney, who succeeded Randy Brown when he retired from the post in October 2021.