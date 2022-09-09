Tasha Bushnell was a voracious reader who understood people like her.
She knew that readers didn't just go to a bookstore to find a specific title or author. They also went to find books they didn't know they wanted when they walked in. Call it the thrill of the hunt.
"That's what our customers want," her husband, Sean Bushnell, said Friday.
Tasha, 46, died Sept. 3, after three bouts with cancer and 23 years working at Hyde Brothers Booksellers on North Wells Street. She's co-owned the used book store since December, when she and her husband bought it from former owner Sam Hyde's widow Marilyn.
Tasha's passing has left some who frequent the shop wondering if it will close.
Not a chance, Sean said.
Plans are to remain open with the couple's daughter Caitlyn Bushnell, 25, at the helm, he said. "And we will be hiring," he added.
Sean said Tasha had soundly beaten Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2001 but was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. It recurred to claim her life. But until very recently, the English major who graduated from the former IPFW was still coming up with ideas to market the store.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, she set up a process by which customers, online, gave a general idea of what they wanted to read, and staff would scour the store to find items. For $20, a reader got a grab bag of appropriate books delivered to his or her car.
As a result, the business didn't suffer.
"We dropped off a bit, but hardly anything at all," Sean said.
Lately, the store has sponsored readings by local authors, and the store celebrated its 30th anniversary at the end of June with a midnight book sale.
Tasha, an avid reader and writer of poetry who hosted a poetry group, served as an assistant to Indiana Poet Laureate George Kalamaras from 2014 to 2016.
She also learned every aspect of the used-book business from her former employer. She has passed that knowledge to her family and staff, her husband said.
Tasha also is survived by a second daughter, Madison Bushnell, her mother Janet Myers, father Bruce Myers, three siblings and her mother-in-law, Barbara Bushnell.
A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at C.M. Sloan & Sons funeral home at 1327 N. Wells St. Visitation for family and friends begins at 1 p.m.
The store will likely be closed Sunday, but not for much longer, Sean said.
"She'd be very disappointed with me if I let this store fail," he said.