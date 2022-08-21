Even when it rained, the tempting aroma of Indian food filled the air around the Shoaff Park pavilion Saturday.
At the end of the banquet line at the Sangham Family Picnic, volunteers made dosas on a hot, flat grill, spreading the batter of fermented rice and lentils in a circle larger than the flying discs some kids threw.
When that crepe-like outer shell was browned, the volunteer chefs filled it with a spicy mixture.
Sangham’s annual picnic, which has happened for almost 50 years now, was a cultural celebration of the past, present and future.
Games including Midwestern cornhole were played, as well as the Indian favorite cricket. And alongside the Indian food was a dessert popular at American picnics: watermelon.
About 150 people attended the picnic despite morning rain.
“It was a good, good turnout,” said Rahim Pirani, vice president of Sangham, the Indian Cultural Society of Fort Wayne. It was perhaps the group’s biggest, and people were hungry for it following two years of canceled Sangham events during COVID.
Sangham launched the picnic about the same time the group was formally created in 1975. “It was a small group,” Pirani said of those attended the picnic then.
The group’s name comes from the Sanskrit word, “which has a connotation of joining, confluence or assembly,” according to the group’s membership directory. The creators thought it was an appropriate name in Fort Wayne – being the confluence of three rivers – and for an organization that gathers together groups from the Indian subcontinent area.
It’s not about religion, said Pirani, who’s a Muslim and has lived in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Sangam President Giselle Bose said the members include Nepalese, Sri Lankan and even U.S. natives, and everyone is welcome.
Group members teach about their culture and keep it alive, but the picnic feels more like a family reunion than a religious observance. Sangham celebrates those types of events, too, including Diwali, the festival of lights, and Holi, the festival of color, also called the festival of spring.
The picnic and Sangham provide a sense of belonging, said Lakshmi Meruva, who has participated in the picnic with her family for about 15 years – ever since moving to Fort Wayne.
“It keeps us grounded in our culture,” she said. “It’s just like family for us.”
Bose said she joined Sangham so her sons could connect with the culture and community. This year, there were lots of south Asian people new to the community since COVID who came to meet and connect with the community.
Sharmila Chakravarty, the organization’s treasurer, said, “This is a nice way just to bring the community together because everybody is busy in their own way.”
Although Sangham started in the mid-1970s, Indian subcontinent natives began coming to Fort Wayne in the 1960s. Pirani said it was for school, he and his wife, Rose, attended Indiana Tech. Then came professionals, he said.
Ram Anantha said Fort Wayne’s Indian community is strong, but it’s missing a few things that exist in larger American cities.
Some are coming soon. One thing announced at the picnic was the opening of an Indian grocery, Khirana, coming to the south side, Bose said. There are also plans for a gathering place.
Anantha is vice president of the Fort Wayne Bhajan Society, which is working on a 25,000-square-foot community center on the northwest side. It’s still in early stages, but they hope to have it open next summer and have Sangham’s 2023 picnic there, he said.
Currently, the group uses the Unitarian Universalist Church at 5310 Old Mill Road as a gathering place.
The center, to be named the Dr. Marubhai Patel Community Center in honor of the $1 million seed money his widow, Amitabhen Patel, donated to the project, is halfway through fundraising, getting $2.5 million for the building and 19 acres and $1 million for an endowment for upkeep.
The center will provide a meeting place for senior citizens, giving them a place to socialize, to pursue spiritual learning of the Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads, to pursue recreation and to have seminars on matters including taxes, legal matters and retirement planning.
For children, it will provide cultural classes and a sense of belonging to the Indian community. For the community, it will provide space for religious events and to celebrate festivities, birthdays and weddings.