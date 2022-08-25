The development of the North River site across Clinton Street from Science Central got a $650,000 boost today from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.
The board voted unanimously to commit the money to site development after a presentation from Jonathan Leist, Fort Wayne redevelopment director.
The money will go toward infrastructure design and construction -- including sewers, streets, streetscaping, landscaping, trail construction and removal of contaminated soil and other excavation, he said.
Leist presented a map that divided the North River property into four sites. The land lies north of the recently announced More Brewing Company on Fourth Street just west of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge.
As many as four more sites are located north and west of More Brewing, two on each side of Fourth Street.
Possibilities for the sites include a hotel, an office building, townhomes and apartments and other/mixed-uses, Leist said.
Leist projected the projects, taken together, would cost more than $90.1 million to build and provide just under $67.5 million in new assessed value south of Sixth Street. The property is now vacant land.