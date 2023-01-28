After last week's winter storm, the folks at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory figure Fort Wayne needs some sunshine.
So, during Saturday's 12th annual Winterval celebration, officials made sure ice sculptors played off the greenhouse's California Dreamin' exhibit, which is open until April 16.
"It's just a little teaser to remind people that summer is on the way," said Kim Hartman, program coordinator at the conservatory. "It's coming."
Winterval helps beat the winter blahs.
"Yes, definitely," Hartman said.
Saturday's event had ice sculpting enthusiasts shuffling between four other locations as well – the downtown Allen County Public Library, Community Center, Mercado restaurant and Promenade Park.
Winterval's full slate of downtown activities include ice-skating, sled dogs, shopping and mini-golf.
An evening event, Winter Cozy, is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. Adults 21 and older may pay $10 admission to the pavilion for access to music, dancing, a cash bar and food for sale. Space is limited, officials said.
At the conservatory on Saturday, people could take part in thimble cactus giveaways, an origami workshop and the California Dreamin’ exhibit that features a classic Volkswagen Microbus parked on a makeshift beach with surfboards nearby.
Fort Wayne ice artists William Passino and Ryan Eckert shaved away at a "surfer dude" outside the conservatory.
"It's good when people know what it is and we don't have to tell them," Passino said. "It means we're doing something right."
Parkview nurse Teresa Allen identified the gnarly surfer right away – even though the block of ice was just barely starting to take shape.
"My husband and I are taking our four grandkids to see more sculptures at the library," the 58-year-old said. "This is something to see for sure."
Indiana Michigan Power lineman Ryan Slavik and his fiancée Haylee Wagner, both of Fort Wayne, are trying to sell their home, but on Saturday they wanted a break from the process.
"We were looking for something to do and we found it," said Slavik, who preferred to watch the sculptors from inside the conservatory. "I'm not in the slightest artistic, which is probably why I'm so impressed when I see those who are."
The medical community often touts the benefits of staying active during the winter. And while it's normal to have down days, the Mayo Clinic advises people to be concerned if sad feelings persist.
The health organization says a lack of sunlight during cold months can trigger seasonal affective disorder, which is more than just feeling blue or lacking energy, and can lead to suicide.
Hartman said conservatory officials work to motivate residents to visit the downtown attraction during the winter, when the doldrums tend to set in.
"We try to entice them," she said.