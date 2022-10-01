Saturday might have been a sad day for Michelle Kidd, but the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival offered her comfort.
Kidd spent Friday attending the funeral for her husband, Donald Kidd, a 52-year-old Fort Wayne police detective who died unexpectedly Sept. 22 while off duty. Saturday, near the races' finish line at Parkview Field's home plate, Michelle Kidd accepted an American flag from a runner from Flags4Fallen.
The organization's runners carry a folded or unfurled flag in memory of those who lost their lives serving in military, first responder or law enforcement positions or from acts of violence. Twenty-four participants ran in honor of others, with 19 carrying flags, said Richard Clark of Portland, who leads the group's local chapter.
Saturday's races and Friday night's one-mile finish of the marathon for kids and seniors attracted about 4,000 participants, with about 3,500 choosing to run or walk the four-mile, 10K (6.2 miles), half-marathon (13.1 miles) or the race's unusual option, the Triple Crown, said Satin Lemon, Fort4Fitness executive director.
Triple Crown participants complete all three courses, a distance of 23.3 miles -- not quite a marathon's 26.2 distance but a good training run for those who want to run a marathon in upcoming weeks, she said.
The Indianapolis marathon is Nov. 5 and the Veterans Marathon in Columbia City is Nov. 12.
Lemon said the festival included a marathon in the past, but it was discontinued. Putting on a marathon takes considerably more resources, including police and volunteers, to stage it safely. "Not as many people participated in that. The numbers weren't growing," she said, adding about 200 people ran past marathons.
Fort4Fitness races – in their 15th year, with two virtual races in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 – did not come close to record participation, which was around 10,000, Lemon said. But there was a late of rush of registrants Saturday, she said, possibly because "the weather was perfect."
"Hopefully, we'll get our numbers back up," she said of goals for future races. She said the marathon is unlikely to recur.
Lemon added the broad range of races bring out all kinds of runners.
The winner of the half-marathon, Sam Hardy, 23, of Fort Wayne, ran the race in about 1 hour and 12 minutes. He is an experienced runner who competed in races as a student at Taylor University.
He said his victory was partly because a couple of other fast runners took a wrong turn on the course. "They went left, and you were supposed to go straight," he said, just after the errant runners clocked in.
Now a mission pastor at First Missionary Church in Fort Wayne, Hardy said he runs for fun. "I've never been content in being done (with running). I knew I was going to miss it," he said.
Lilly Hinds, 11, is just getting her running feet. "This is my first 10K," she said. "I thought I'd die though."
Hinds finished in 1:08.57. "That's the best I've ever done in all my training," she said.
As Flags4Fallen participants, she and her mom, Christy Hinds, 47, were spurred on by the cause -- honoring Kious Kelly, believed to be the first nurse in New York City to succumb to COVID-19 when he died at 48 during the first days of the pandemic in 2020, and Noah Shahnavaz, a 24-year-old police officer fatally shot after a traffic stop in Elwood in Madison County.
"We think of the person the whole race," Christy Hinds said. Once your feet go over the starting line, she added, "There's no quitting."
"No, can't quit," her daughter added.
Race officials said the oldest participant is 102, and one participant finished her race while seven months' pregnant.
Michelle Kidd said when one of her late husband's partners, Matthew Rowland, told her that Donald Kidd had been chosen by a runner, she told him she wanted him to take her to the race.
"I wanted to be here," she said, adding she and Donald had done the race in past years.
"I didn't know this was a thing," she said of Flags4Fallen's effort. "We learned a lot from this whole thing, especially with the outpouring of support, because he he served the community."