DurInda Scheurich of Kendallville started biking the longer routes of Fort4Fitness’ Spring Cycle 11 years ago, but after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021, she began doing the eight-mile family ride with loved ones.
Today, 10 family members joined Scheurich for the 12th annual Spring Cycle through Fort Wayne. Her fellow riders and her supporters, which included three grandchildren and her niece's family, wore T-shirts that read, “In this family, no one rides alone. Brain cancer awareness.”
Scheurich also participates in other bicycling events, including ones supporting cancer research, she said.
“I do it because I like it,” Scheurich said. “It gives me motivation.”
Fort4Fitness executive director Satin Lemon said all six of the event's bike routes were meant to be fun for family, friends and co-workers to bike together.
“It’s a ride and not a race,” she said.
The organization started the Spring Cycle because it has had its Fall Festival series of runs for more than 16 years, but organizers wanted something for people who aren't runners, Lemon said. The event sees families and beginners of many abilities participate, including a man who used a hand-pedaled bike this year, she said.
For families with younger children or those who couldn’t travel eight miles, Fort4Fitness offered the new Wheels on the Promenade, which allowed participants to use scooters, roller skates, bikes and other wheeled rides that require helmets. That started at Headwaters Park and ended at The Landing where the other rides finished, Lemon said.
About 35 people signed up for Wheels on the Promenade, and about 812 people participated in the Spring Cycle this year, she said.
The event's record for attendance was 1,200 before COVID-19, and last year, 847 riders came, Lemon said. The slight difference from last year may have been the heat, she added.
Some serious bikers also participated, she said. At 8:30 a.m., the Metric Century tour of 100 kilometers and long distance tour of 50 miles started.
At 9 a.m., the medium distance tour of 36 miles and the short distance tour of 22 miles began.
Luke Chalfant of Auburn chose to participate in the 22-mile ride for his first time at Spring Cycle. Chalfant said he practiced on the Pufferbelly Trail with his nephews and credited his “big belly” as a reason to try the short distance route.
“We’ll see how it goes,” he said.
Chalfant was travelling with his brother Michael Chalfant of Fort Wayne and Joe Riecke of Fort Wayne and Pete Kempf of Auburn. The three have been participating for six years, Michael Chalfant said.
“This is so much fun, to get together and ride bikes and feel like you’re 12 again,” he said.
When the family ride began at 9:30 a.m., some younger riders had bike helmets that looked like unicorn heads or had faux mohawks.
Some bikes also stood out in earlier races. Jan Ball of New Haven rode a “Margaritaville Cruiser” that resembled a 1950s bike with a basket on the front with décor inspired by the ocean and Jimmy Buffet.
This was Ball’s first Spring Cycle, but she’s walked in Fort4Fitness’ Fall Festival and Winter Wonder Dash. It’s not something she thought she’d do in her retirement, but if she can do it, anyone can, Ball said.
“I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done with them,” she said. “They welcome people of all ages. They cheer you on and announce your name at the finish line. It’s all cool. You feel like you’ve accomplished something.”
Shaun Crist of Fort Wayne chauffeured daughter Elsa Crist, 3, on an electric bike that looked like a modern rickshaw. His 6-year-old son Alexander Crist and wife Eliane Crist rode traditional bikes.
Eliane Crist said they participated because they enjoy bicycles and being outside is good, especially for mental health. The Crists said they'd like to see more dedicated bike trails in Fort Wayne.
“Events like this will really help us with the visibility of bikes,” Shaun Crist said.
Jeremy Stork of Fort Wayne said he used to do the longer rides but this year took daughter Noa Stork, 3, on the family ride. He said he grew up cycling with his dad, Keith Stork of South Bend, who also rode with them Saturday, so it was natural to take Noa on regular bike rides.
Multi-generational families were common riders Saturday. Eve Robertson of Fort Wayne came with parents David and Jane Ensley, also of Fort Wayne, and daughters Reese Robertson, 12, and Rory Robertson, 9.
With Rory able to ride the distance on her own, Eve Robertson said she was excited to "finally ride bikes as a family."
The family took part in races together, but Eve said she wanted to see how Saturday went before deciding whether Spring Cycle would become a tradition.
Rory said she liked the idea of riding a bicycle more often.
“It’s more fun than walking,” she said before the ride began. “I already want to do it next year.”