With key hearings scheduled in licensing and civil litigation against Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard this month, the Indiana attorney general’s office will be down four attorneys who worked on the case but have now resigned. Three of the four were section chiefs for Attorney General Todd Rokita.
The Indiana auditor’s office – which is notified of personnel changes for payroll purposes – confirmed the recent departures.
Rokita denied that the staff resignations were related to the Bernard case.
“I have no idea,” Rokita told the Indiana Capital Chronicle when asked last month about the four departing employees. “We have people coming in and out all the time. It’s a 400-person office. I think we’re doing better for the beginning of the year than we have in past years.”
Rokita maintains that Bernard “failed to immediately report the abuse and rape of a child to Indiana authorities” after performing an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio girl in June.
He additionally contends that Bernard “failed to uphold legal and Hippocratic responsibilities” by “exploiting a 10-year-old little girl’s traumatic medical story to the press for her own interests.”
Caryn Nielman Szyper, assistant section chief in the Administrative and Regulatory Enforcement Litigation Section, was the first to leave the office Feb. 24.
On March 19, Szyper’s superior – Jeff Garn, the section chief for Administration and Regulatory Litigation – transferred to the Indiana Office of Administrative Law Proceedings. He was withdrawn from the Bernard case March 22, court files show.
Two other section chiefs resigned effective March 31. Aaron Craft, who oversaw Civil Appeals, exited from the Bernard case March 29. Also resigned is Mary Hutchison – a former prosecutor in Marion and Madison counties who joined Rokita’s office in 2021 as head of the Licensing Enforcement division.
Hutchison was tasked with weighing the merits of complaints fielded by the attorney general’s office against Bernard.
Garn declined to speak with the Capital Chronicle about his departure. The three other former employees did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Rokita suggested that the recent departures might be due to pay.
“Market conditions have created a demand for litigation attorneys far greater than I’m told the office has ever seen in the past, and resulting in a significant number of vacancies,” Rokita told state lawmakers March 13. “We are losing attorneys leaving for higher salaries at a higher rate than ever before, I’m told.”
The state transparency portal indicates that Garn earned a $119,000 annual salary at the Attorney General’s Office. Hutchison made $117,000 per year, and Craft earned $114,000, according to the portal.
In the latest filings with the state licensing board, Bernard continues to defend her public comments about the 10-year-old’s case. She also argues that she “could not” have knowingly violated Indiana’s child abuse reporting law because her notification to authorities was consistent with policies in place at IU Health, where she practices.
