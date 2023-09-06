The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute announced today it is awarding more than $2.8 million to 46 public and nonprofit organizations, including four in northeast Indiana.
The Allen County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Center for Nonviolence, Inc., YWCA of Northeast Indiana and the Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney's Office all received grants through the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program. Nearly $171,220 collectively is designated to these four recipients.
"STOP" stands for services, training, officers and prosecutors.
The program aims to help communities develop and strengthen law enforcement and prosecution strategies to combat violence against women.
"This funding is focused on empowering survivors of violence and ensuring that those who commit these heinous acts are brought to justice," Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, said in a news release Wednesday. "Every project funded by this grant is a step towards building stronger, safer communities for all Hoosiers."
The grants will be available to organizations Oct. 1. The award amounts vary, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office received the most money, with $171,285.95.