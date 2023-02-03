A fourth candidate is seeking the Republican nomination to run for mayor. He filed the necessary forms on the last day to register primary campaigns.
Jesse Crammer, who works for Techficient, made his campaign official with the Allen County Election Board. Crammer was the political director for Tim Smith’s losing 2019 mayoral campaign.
Local food truck owner Eddie Ribel and Councilmen Tom Didier and Jason Arp are also seeking the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne’s highest office.
Allen County Republican Party Chair Steve Shine said a large field is not unexpected and noted the city has seen hotly contested races over the years, including in 2019.
“Back in the 2000s, we had a multitude of candidates running for mayor,” Shine said. “They’re weeded out in the primary process. That’s what the primaries are about: the strongest will stand.”
Mayor Tom Henry and Jorge Fernandez are campaigning for the Democratic nomination. Fernandez ran for an Allen County commissioner seat last year and was defeated by Commissioner Rich Beck.
About 50 candidates have filed campaigns, including for positions in Grabill, Leo-Cedarville, New Haven and Woodburn, with the Allen County Election Board in the last month.
The only other contested primary races are for Fort Wayne City Council seats, however.
Richard Lyons will face Councilman Russ Jehl for the Republican nomination for the 2nd District seat.
Candidates cannot run for more than one office at a time, which means Arp and Didier must give up their council seats even if they aren’t elected mayor.
For the 3rd District City Council seat Didier has held for 20 years, Mike Thomas and Nathan Hartman are seeking the Republican nomination.
Five candidates are interested in the 4th District City Council seat that Arp will vacate.
Republicans will have three candidates to choose from – Joe Townsend, Nicky Clarke and Scott Myers. Patti Hays and Bob Behr are seeking the Democratic nomination for the 4th District seat.
Four Democrats have filed to run for the party’s three nominations for City Council at-large.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, Stephanie Crandall, Sean Johnson and Audrey Davis are vying for a Democratic at-large spot on the general election ballot.
Three Republicans – Councilman Tom Freistroffer, Martin Bender and Luke Fries – have filed for the party’s three at-large nominations, so they are all expected to appear on general election ballots.
Candidates have until Feb. 10 to withdrawal their campaigns.
The primary election is May 2, and the general election is Nov. 7.
Brett Stover of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.