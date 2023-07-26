A fourth person accused of a role in an August shooting that left a man unable to walk for multiple months pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Cortes Morris, 20, could serve up to 15 years in prison for his role in the violent robbery, per a plea agreement offered by Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Jamie Groves. He is the last person charged in the shooting to the shooting to take a plea agreement.
The defendant pleaded guilty to robbery, a felony that carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison.
Morris told Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns he was drinking the night of the robbery when 22-year-old Brieon Gray called him and said they were going to 22-year-old Autumn Hayden's apartment to take some property – an Xbox. When they arrived at the apartment, Morris said, Gray handed him and 22-year-old Jordan Herrera each a mask.
Gray took the lead, Morris said. The 20-year-old defendant said he tied the victim up with duct tape before someone else shot the man in the leg, leaving him in critical condition.
All three men were charged with burglary, robbery and aggravated battery. Hayden was charged with aiding the three crimes, after allegedly giving the men a key to her former apartment after she was kicked out.
Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1. At the hearing, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will decide whether to accept or reject the agreement.
If she accepts the agreement, the judge will be able to sentence Morris to up to 15 years in prison, per the agreement. Gull will also have full authority to suspend any number of years of the sentence.
Gray, Hayden and Herrera are all scheduled to be sentenced next month.