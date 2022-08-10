Fox Home Drive closure The Journal Gazette Aug 10, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The entrance to Fox Home Drive will be closed today, according to the city of New Haven.A drainage and concrete crew will be working in the area. For more information, call 260-748-7030. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Services set for local girl who died in boating accident Andrew Downs steps down from PFW post Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski Coroner's office: Fort Wayne man, boy victims of Monday homicides Chicago-area brewery to build restaurant just north of downtown Fort Wayne Stocks Market Data by TradingView