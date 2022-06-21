Staff at Fox Island County Park felt drained after trying to tread a miles-long path to assess damage caused by last week’s storm.
“It took (the park and education manager) about five to six hours to walk a trail that usually takes about an hour to an hour and a half,” said Jeff Baxter, superintendent for Allen County Parks Tuesday. “That’s just absolutely demoralizing.”
Fox Island will remain closed indefinitely while hundreds of fallen trees still line the park’s roads and trails after the June 13 derecho.
Baxter said cleanup has been “terrible” the past week, with only about four people able to help him each day.
“It’s been more so damage assessment rather than cleanup,” Baxter said. “We’ve only cleaned up enough to get emergency vehicles in.”
Baxter said the parks and education manager for Fox Island has walked the trails in the past week and estimates about 800-1,000 trees are down, with some of them bigger than the park’s equipment can move. He said the damage is so severe that park workers cannot get any vehicles on the trails.
The derecho produced wind gusts as high as 98 mph that toppled trees and power lines, damaged buildings and caused power outages for tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
Each day, Baxter and at least three other people – including the environmental educator, parks and education manager and a maintenance worker – work to clean up Fox Island for about eight to nine hours. In that time, he said they can only partly clear a road for the day.
In addition to cleaning up trees that have fallen onto roads and trails, park employees also must worry about hanging limbs that could potentially fall. Workers need to make sure those obstacles are gone before the public can attend Fox Island again, he said.
After seeing the damage a week ago, Baxter estimated the park would be closed until mid-July. However, after going on the trails, he is now hoping to be open by the end of next month.
“Everyone wants to know when they can come back and go swimming again,” Baxter said. “But we can’t give them that answer right now. We don’t know.”