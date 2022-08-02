The intersection of Franke and Rohrbach roads will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Franke Road intersection to close for pipe replacement
- The Journal Gazette
