Indiana’s youngest residents will soon be able to assemble their own library collections courtesy of state officials and country music superstar Dolly Parton.
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday kicked off a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which gives free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children monthly from birth to age 5, regardless of family income.
Holcomb signed legislation in May that allocated $2 million in the first year and $4 million in the second year to help underwrite expanding the existing program to every ZIP code in the state, his office said Thursday in a news release.
The $6 million commitment was included in the governor’s 2023 Next Level Agenda.
The Indiana State Library will coordinate the program and provide the state’s match to interested organizations or individuals to become local program partners. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is already available in 54 Indiana counties and is partially available in eight more. The expansion will make it available in all 92 counties.
Starting Sept. 1, current local Imagination Library partners will pay only 50% of their local program cost with the remaining 50% paid by the state.
“It takes a lot of great people working together to make this possible, and I want to thank Gov. Holcomb, the Indiana General Assembly, State Librarian Jake Speer and all our Local Community Partners across the state who helped make this dream a reality,” Dolly Parton said in a statement.
Speer commented on the expanded program.
“Early literacy is very important, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program makes reading fun and exciting for children and their families,” he said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with existing and new partners in Indiana to get statewide coverage of this program.”
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book distribution program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a nonprofit organization, has given more than 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland.
Funding is shared by The Dollywood Foundation and local program partners.
The Imagination Library mails more than 2.4 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children. Parton envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More.
To check whether a program is available in a particular area, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com. Parents may enroll a child or sign up to be notified when a program comes to their community.
Gov. Holcomb touted the advantages of reading.
“I learned from a very young age that reading is the key to further education and opportunity ahead, long-term,” he said in a statement. “The very ability to read can transport children and adults alike to places they have never been and open doors they never knew existed. By making Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library available in every ZIP code, we are giving Hoosier children yet another personalized tool close to home they’ll need for literary success.”