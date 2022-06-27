Kylie Rabinek wanted a “glo-up.”
That was her reason for settling into Alyssa Vining’s styling chair Monday afternoon.
“Glo-ups” – a freshening of one’s personal style – were being free all day at Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne, courtesy of one local barber’s vision.
Juan Williams of Fort Wayne, founder of the nonprofit organization WeFAM’s 1 Million Cuts initiative, said he wants to freshen as many heads as possible. It’s a way to build people’s confidence and self-esteem, Williams said, while outside a Grand Wayne Ballroom filled with barbers and rows of chairs for haircut hopefuls.
The event’s goal, he said, was not designed to reach 1 million cuts in one day. Williams was shooting for 500, but wants the initiative to multiply to other cities around the region and nationwide.
“My goal now is that people find the self-confidence inside themselves to stand up and face whatever they have to face,” he said. “For them to strive for self-improvement, education and success.”
And later? Two million haircuts. And then, 5 million.
Williams said the idea of free haircuts started around 2017, but evolved throughout the pandemic, which shut down barbershops. For a while, the program focused on getting vouchers for free haircuts to people in need recruited through other community programs – the homeless, the unemployed and children of financially struggling families.
This year, WeFam decided on an event open to anyone who needed anything from a trim to a hair makeover – although vouchers also were being handed out for free haircuts at participating barbershops.
About 18 barbers and stylists – Artcuttechs, The Barber Galley, Team Jayhova and BNG Barbershop – worked the event, paid from donations Williams received. One barber was Tyrone McKinney, owner of The Barber Gallery in The Marketplace at Canterbury in Fort Wayne.
“For me it’s more a giving-back thing,” McKinney said. For him, Williams is a mentor who got him to go to barber school and get into the business.
“He got me into doing better for (myself and) my community,” McKinney said.
Shannon Corey, a Haiti native and now Fort Wayne resident, said he badly needed a cut.
“I appreciate it because it makes me feel better and look better and it gets me to meet new people … him,” he said pointing to his barber, who goes by the barbering name Blades and works in McKinney’s shop.
Dontrell Richardson, 18, of Fort Wayne said he wanted a haircut because he just had an interview for a job. He thinks he may be hired and wants to look good.
Richardson’s barber, Jared Nave, who uses the professional name Jared thacq Barber, said he likes meeting new people at the event. Nave said he has “hooked up with people” who have become customers at his shop.
Williams said the event was aimed mostly at men and boys, but there also were women stylists for those who preferred one. He said the event was on track to meet its goal, having about 250 registrations and a steady stream of walk-ins.
Alyssa Vining was one, busy working on the glo-up for Kylie. The 14-year-old, who’ll be a freshman at Snider High School in a few weeks, wanted her hair cut in a ’90s style, with lots of long layers.
“It’s popular on TikTok,” Kylie told her stylist.
“You’re going to be a trendsetter,“ Vining replied.