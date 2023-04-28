Fort Wayne/ Allen County
City Utilities to give tours of wetlands
Fort Wayne City Utilities’ officials are offering free tours of Camp Scott Wetlands, 3615 Oxford St., from 9 a.m. to noon, a news release said Friday.
Early visitors will receive a pair of binoculars to see various birds, including owls, hawks, woodpeckers, falcons, red-winged blackbirds and herons. Binoculars will be distributed as long as supplies last.
Tourists should wear shoes suitable for walking on various surfaces.
The Camp Scott Wetlands store and treat stormwater runoff on the city’s southeast side. Stormwater from several neighborhoods around McMillen Park goes to a massive storage tank and pumps to the wetlands. During World War II, some of the property was home to an Army training facility and later to a prisoner of war camp.
Arbor Day group honors city again
The National Arbor Day Foundation has awarded the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department with its 33rd consecutive Tree City USA designation, city officials announced Friday, which was Arbor Day.
Mayor Tom Henry presented a proclamation Friday to recognize Fort Wayne’s continued commitment to preserving a healthy tree canopy in the city.
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation also planted two sugar maple trees at McCormick Park on the south side of the parking lot.
The parks department also announced the city received the Growth Award for the 18th consecutive year that highlights innovative programs and projects and demonstrates an increased commitment of resources for urban forestry.
The local parks department maintains more than 70,000 trees and plants more trees each year.
For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, go to fortwayneparks.org/street-trees.
Foellinger reopens remodeled building
Foellinger Foundation officials Friday announced they have reopened their building after major renovations.
Meeting spaces are now available for use by Allen County nonprofits at no cost.
The renovation began 12 months ago. Updates include a refinished lower level, six open meeting and collaboration spaces and four private meeting spaces.
The spaces are available to Allen County nonprofit staff and leaders for one-on-one meetings, board meetings, group meetings, retreats and more.
Nonprofits interested in using a meeting space should review the policies and guidelines before submitting a request on the Foellinger Foundation website.
For more information, go to foellinger.org/our-building.
Electric Works wins construction award
Electric Works has received the 2023 Excellence in Construction Award at the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana.
The $286 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus just south of downtown was recognized as the winning project in the “over $12 million” category.
Kevan Biggs of Biggs Group, a partner in the Electric Works development team, credited the work of Elevatus Architecture, Weigand Construction “and the thousands of trade partners and construction professionals who worked tirelessly to deliver this transformative project to the community.”
“We’re proud that this is a project for the community, by the community,” he added in a statement.
Area
Flags at half-staff for Ligonier mayor
Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Noble County in honor and remembrance of Ligonier Mayor Patricia “Patty” Fisel.
Fisel was serving her fourth term as mayor when she died early Tuesday at age 82.
Flags should be flown at half-staff Sunday from sunrise until sunset in Noble County. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Noble County to participate in addition to government buildings.
YMCA Trail Buddies expands to Whitley
The YMCA Trail Buddies program is kicking off its seventh season this spring by expanding the program to include Whitley County.
Trail Buddies is a bike program that offers those who have a disability or who are unable to pedal a bike an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.
This free, inclusive program allows adults and children to be pedaled by caring, trained volunteers on the specialized wheelchair bike called The DUET bike. Cyclists can pedal individuals of all ages, assuming they weigh 50 to 250 pounds, and allow them to accompany family and friends on bike rides.
Trail Buddies will now be offered at three locations: the Jorgensen, Parkview or Whitley County Family YMCAs. Trail Buddies will kick off Monday.
To sign up for a ride, contact Rebekah Coffey, YMCA director of adaptive services, at rebekah_coffey@fwymca.org or call 260-755-4961.
