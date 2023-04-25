The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 2 to 8 a.m. for five counties northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties north of Fort Wayne, saying temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.
Frost and freeze conditions could significantly damage sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said in its warning.
Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, the weather service said. It said those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The warning is for DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
Other parts of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including Allen County, are under a lesser frost advisory from 2 to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
In those areas, temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation, the weather service said. It said frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.