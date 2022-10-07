The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. Saturday, saying sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are expected.
A frost advisory was issued for Kosciusko and Wabash counties from 2 to 10 a.m. Saturday, saying temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation.
A freeze watch was issued for Mercer County, Ohio, from late tonight through Saturday morning, saying temperatures as low as 31 degrees were possible.
The frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.
It said residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, such as bringing them inside. Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, it said, adding above-ground pipes should be covered to protect them from freezing.