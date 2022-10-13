The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 2 to 9 a.m. Friday for Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble counties, saying temperatures will fall into the low 30s overnight.
The freeze will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.
It said residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly, the weather service said. It said those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and those with above-ground pipes should cover them to protect them from freezing.