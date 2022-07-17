Pinball player Rachel Engels says she doesn’t need all the bells and whistles.
“When I first started playing I hated the older machines … they didn’t have the fancy lights and sounds like the newer ones,” the 39-year-old real estate agent said. “But I like them now because they’re a part of history … and they’re harder because all you get are three balls.”
Engels was among the top 16 players who competed in the Three Rivers Festival Pinball Tournament on Saturday at Wizard’s World arcade in Fort Wayne.
Owner Mike Burgess’ business boasts more than 140 machines and touts itself as one of the largest pinball arcades in the world. The gaming enthusiast hosts weekly contests on Mondays, but this year sought out festival organizers.
“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time,” he said.
The first place winner took home a plaque and a $500 cash prize. Second- through fourth-place finishers also received plaques and $250 to $50. The tournament began with 39 players, mostly from northeast Indiana, seeking to qualify earlier in the week.
Engels got into the sport about two years ago with her husband. The couple bought a pair of machines for their home, but Engels said she started competing outside her household only about a month ago.
“I enjoy it,” she said. “I’ve learned with the old-school pinball machines you have to use more finesse or they’ll tilt you out,” but a player can bump the modern pinball uprights with a lot more hip action.
“The newer ones can take a beating,” Engels added.
Chris Fogel, 44, of Fort Wayne said he started pushing the flippers to ease workplace stress.
“I’ve got a better job now, but I still like playing,” said Fogel, who also works in real estate and snagged the second-place prize. “It’s always something. It’s challenging.”
So, although video game consoles and VR headsets can immerse gamers into ancient worlds and the like, it’s still only virtual.
“With pinball, you’re actually a part of the game, you control it,” said Craig Campbell, 51, an IT professional who also competed in Saturday’s event. “Video games and stuff like that are preprogrammed, but this is live. You determine the outcome.”
Pinball has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. A couple of years ago, Travis Hockemeyer of Fort Wayne won the International Flipper Pinball Association Indiana State championship – the first person from Fort Wayne to win the title.
“It’s just a lot of fun, and the kids today do like it,” said Campbell, looking down at his 7-year-old daughter, Lucy, holding a smartphone.
“Uh huh, I do like to play,” she said, smiling and talking over the sounds blaring from surrounding pinball machines. “I like to play.”