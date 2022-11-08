Fun at Camp Canine Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zip, a rat terrier/Australian cattle dog mix, tries to take a ball from Pumpkin, a mini goldendoodle, while Sophia, a golden retriever, watches from the side, Monday at Camp Canine Dog Park. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fun at Camp Canine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Mayor Tom Henry sentenced for OWI charge The Dish: Car dealership owner bringing Korean barbecue restaurant to Fort Wayne Rep. Bob Morris cites ‘litter box’ myth in school board endorsement Local marching bands compete in Indiana state finals Weather Service warns of high winds across Indiana Stocks Market Data by TradingView