Above, Caleb had the goats eating from his hand Wednesday at the Allen County Fair. At left, visitors walk past vendors along the main path of the fairgrounds off Carroll Road. The fair continues through Sunday, and admission is free before 2 p.m. For more details, go to www.allencountyfairgroundsin.com.
