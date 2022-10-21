A 5K trail run to raise money for cleanup at Fox Island County Park after this summer’s derecho is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Metea County Park in Leo/Cedarville.
Fox Island is closed until next year. The June 13 storm damaged over 1,000 trees.
Cost for Saturday’s race is $15, and all proceeds will go to benefit the cleanup and restoration efforts.
The race will be a fun run/walk with no timing provided, but the course and distance will be marked and shirts are available for an additional fee.
Sign-up is available at runsignup.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/FoxChaseTrail5K.