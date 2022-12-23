One applicant wants to convert land zoned for farming into a housing development. Another wants to take ground zoned for housing back to agricultural zoning and use.
The Allen County Plan Commission is scheduled to consider both proposals during its first public hearing next year.
Mark Heller of Heller Homes, Fort Wayne, has proposed a 125-lot single-family home development for 47 acres along the 1500 block of West Shoaff Road in Perry Township.
The land is now zoned and used for farming, but the applicant asks for rezoning to two-family residential for a development named Creekside Crossing. It would be served by Huntertown water and sewer.
The development represents a desirable infill project in that the site is vacant land “in an rapidly growing area of Perry Township north of Huntertown, where a need for housing has been urgent over the last decade,” an application filed with the Department of Planning Services says.
The rezoning would continue a trend that has produced nearby developments Cascata Estates, Rolling Oaks, Ridley Park and Emrich Hills, and the land is part of Huntertown’s long-term plan for growth, the applicant says.
Homes would be arranged around seven cul-de-sacs, and a pond would occupy the northern portion of the site. The access would be from West Shoaff Road to the south, but the developer proposes also to connect to Emrich Hills to the east.
The proposed zoning classification allows both duplex and single-family detached homes, but the developer indicates the plan is to build single-family homes.
Elaina Robbins and Andrew Balabuch, of 5310 Ardmore Ave. in Wayne Township, say their 6.5-acre property has historically been a farm, although it is now zoned single-family residential.
The property has a Fort Wayne address, although it is in Allen County.
The couple’s application says they would like to grow “healthy produce ... using pesticide-free growing practices” on the property and to bring zoning in line with that plan.
The market for the produce would include “underserved communities” through the state’s SNAP and Parkview Health’s Veggie Rx programs, the application says.
The two call the approach “agrifill” – using vacant urban land to bring food closer to those who consume it. They say other agriculturally oriented properties are nearby, including Hardys Farm and J&L Pickin’ Patch.
“As the business grows, we hope to host events here and make our visually beautiful property a gathering place and hub for the community,” the application says.
The filing implies produce would be sold on the property, which already is used to grow flowers for sale.
The current zoning was established in 2014. The applicants say the change took place because of the advanced age of the previous owner, who likely was unable to take action to keep the zoning.
The proposals’ public hearings begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.