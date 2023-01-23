Fort Wayne Community Schools students – most notably those in the elementary and high schools – will have new schedules beginning in August, the board announced Monday.
Transportation challenges are prompting the district to adopt a two-tier schedule that will have secondary schools in session from 7:20 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. and elementary schools in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
FWCS currently has different start times for elementary (8:20 a.m.), middle (7:20 a.m.) and high schools (9:05 a.m.).
Like other districts, FWCS has felt the strain of bus driver shortages in recent years. This led to hours-long delays last academic year, and when buses were extremely late, the district encouraged families to drive their children to school if possible.
“Because of driver shortage, we had to figure out something to improve our on-time rates,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said. “When students are not in school on time, now they lack either their breakfast, or they lack being in that class to learn.”
About 12,200 of the district’s 28,600 students are bus riders.
With 90 minutes between the secondary and elementary school start times, transportation can run the middle and high school routes, take students to special programs – such as the FWCS Career Academy or Amp Lab – and pick up elementary students on time, board President Maria Norman said.
Starting high schools earlier will give those students more time to work, obtain internships and participate in other activities after school, Norman added. High schools currently operate from 9:05 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
Towles Intermediate School will follow the schedule for secondary schools, she noted, and Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center will adopt the elementary school hours.
Hours for half-day programs – including pre-K, Career Academy and Amp Lab – are undetermined.
The district received hundreds of comments through meetings and its online Let’s Talk feature. Officials considered every opinion, Norman said.
“FWCS spent many hours engaging with families and employees to make the least disruptive decision that addresses challenges we currently face,” she said. “We wanted to make the decision now to give families more than six months to plan for the new schedule.”
The current school hours were implemented in the 2015-16 academic year. Board member Julie Hollingsworth noted some board members were part of those discussions eight years ago. She acknowledged that school transportation changes are a big deal.
“We would not make this change unless we felt it was best for students and best for the district,” she said.