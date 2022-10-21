A Fort Wayne Community Schools board member seeking her fourth term and a former school board candidate are pitted against each other on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Julia Hollingsworth, 69, who has retired from teaching high school math in FWCS, and Jeannette Jaquish, who ran for school board in 2014 but was defeated, will face each other.
School board candidates run for office on a nonpartisan basis. The position carries annual compensation of $2,000 plus a stipend of $112 for regular meetings and $62 for special meetings.
Hollingsworth said she is running for another term “because I think I’ve been an effective member” in what she called “a challenging time for education,” given more than two years of restrictions and adjustments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some students, she said, are still not where educators would want them to be academically, and the staff is still needing to catch them up. But she thinks FWCS has done an outstanding job at adapting.
A problem that needs attention, she said, is the recent discovery of guns in and near schools. The up side, Hollingsworth said, is that students felt comfortable enough to tell an adult about the situations.
But the downside is the problem may continue. The district earlier this month convened a meeting with staff, police, and counselors and on how to address the problem, she said.
“It’s a societal problem and a community problem. … There are just more weapons there,” Hollingsworth said. “My personal opinion is the state ought to pass a law that if your child brings a weapon to school, you as a parent would be responsible.”
She added that it also should be a priority for the district to ensure more schools have secure entrances, but she is not in favor of metal detectors at schools.
The devices would be expensive and the time it would take to wand students would be prohibitive.
Hollingsworth said a continuing lack of support staff is also on her mind. “Everybody is struggling to find CDL drivers, and bus drivers,” she said, referring to the commercial driver’s license.
FWCS has attacked the problem by designing routes so only families who indicate they will ride a bus will have stops, not every student who lives in the vicinity, Hollingsworth said. “That seems to have been effective,” she said.
The custodial shortage has been addressed, Hollingsworth added, by having the contractor, SODEXO, hire 18-year-olds who are still students for jobs. About 25 to 50 workers have been recruited this way, she said.
Hollingsworth has been an outspoken critic of Indiana’s voucher system because it lessens money available for public schools and lacks oversight.
But she said she has been pleased with the performance so far of new Superintendent Mark Daniel, a graduate of FWCS schools who began work with the district July 1, 2020.
Hollingsworth has a B.S. from Indiana University, Bloomington.
Jaquish, 64, said she does not know Daniel well enough to comment. She said she seeks a board seat because she wants to see the public consulted more on decisions.
She said parents should have more say in what library books, textbooks and lessons their children are exposed to.
“I have seen some story problems (in math lessons) that are very politically biased,” she said. One she saw online asked students to calculate the number of water bottles they would need for a protest march, as if students should be involved in something like that.
“That’s a form of indoctrination,” she said.
Jaquish said as a school board member she would survey parents about what they wanted in controversial areas such as teaching about critical race theory and arming staff.
Surveys would also be helpful in addressing shortages in teachers and support staff members, she said.
“I would … ask them what would make their jobs easier to do,” she said.
Jaquish said schools have to be competitive in the market for employees in terms of salaries and benefits.
“I would reduce ridiculous and unnecessary obstructive requirements,” such as an “unnecessarily difficult” school bus driving test, she added.
“I personally would try to bring down administrative pay” and rein in the number of administrative staff.
Jaquish said she would research the district’s ILEARN test scores by classroom. After determining which ones scored best, “I would push the board to apply those methods in classrooms that need it.”
She said the district’s standardized test results “are shocking,” in that only 17.8% of students performed above proficiency in both English/language arts and math. Only two schools, Croninger and Holland, got A grades prior to the pandemic.
On her campaign’s Facebook page, she expressed views including not punishing teachers for using students’ biological pronouns. She said teachers should not prompt students to reconsider their gender or sexual identity.
She also criticizes positions expressed by Hollingsworth and other board members who oppose charter schools.
Jaquish said her main critique of the current board is that it seems only to rubber-stamp administration reports and expenditures and doesn’t discuss issues or encourage more parents to bring up concerns.
She said she wants to be a school board member the community can report problems to.
“I try to keep my own political positions hidden. I’m a very naturally open-minded person, in that I try to see all points of view,” she said.
A graduate of Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, with an associate degree in media technology, Jaquish ran The Firehouse Theater on East State Boulevard between 2006 and 2010.
She says she is a playwright who has written and/or produced 40 plays and offers her plays on her website. She said she would like to start an outdoor theater and also volunteers for TekVenture Makerspace in Fort Wayne.