Students in Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Career Academy pack bags Wednesday morning for their annual fruit sale, which begins today at the Automotive Center, at the corner of Lafayette and Lewis streets. Fruit will be sold from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, or until all fruit is sold. Prices vary. Proceeds support career education programs, including participation costs for regional, state and national career skills competitions; field trips; and guest speakers.