North Side High School students didn’t visit Parkview Health on Wednesday just to see such equipment as simulation manikins and virtual cadavers. They also came to talk business.
The freshmen spent weeks working in groups on a Parkview Health case challenge that asked them to evaluate which of two fictional physician offices should be innovated. The top teams were set to make formal presentations at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation about which clinic leaders should consider reinventing first.
Their counterparts at Snider High School made similar presentations Monday, and Superintendent Mark Daniel asked students about those experiences during the school board meeting.
“You ever thought you’d do that in high school?” Daniel asked. “Sit in front of the executive board at Parkview, one of the regional hospitals, largest hospitals, in the state?”
Freshmen at North Side and Snider are tackling problems for local and national employers as part of 3DE, an education model that launched this fall in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
The FWCS schools are the first in Indiana to offer the concept, which launched about seven years ago in Atlanta. Nearly 600 students are participating – all 400 freshmen at North Side and about 160 freshmen at Snider.
The school board approved a nearly $3.9 million, five-year contract regarding 3DE last fall. FWCS planned at that time to expand the model to all five high schools by 2025.
Junior Achievement has helped recruit business partners, which include Steel Dynamics, Franklin Electric, Fort Wayne Metals and BF Goodrich. The early adopters understand the benefits of exposing students to the jobs available in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana, said Lena Yarian, president of the local Junior Achievement.
“It doesn’t work without the community,” she said.
Signing on was a no-brainer for Parkview Health. Heather Schoegler, director of strategic educational partnerships, said the model offers an “amazing opportunity” to engage with high school freshmen, and it exposes them to careers they might not have known existed.
For example, North Side students interacted with training equipment including a virtual cadaver at the Mirro Center before presentations to Parkview leaders began. Kailya Crager, simulation operations specialist, invited students to feel the pulse of a simulation manikin and described the ailments the device can demonstrate, such as trouble breathing.
“We try to make it as real as possible for our learners,” Crager told the freshmen.
Through their presentations, students demonstrated “skills we’re looking for in our next coworkers,” Schoegler said, specifically noting their communication.
At other schools, 3DE has shown success in reducing absenteeism, improving graduation rates and boosting teacher retention. FWCS’ initial data show gains in academics, attendance and engagement, Daniel said.
He and Yarian, of Junior Achievement, both described the intangible benefits, including increased confidence.
“Their level of maturity grows with each experience,” Daniel said.