Fort Wayne/ Allen County
FluMist to be given at FWCS Oct. 23-26
The local non-profit Super Shot said Monday it will be offering the FluMist vaccine Oct. 23-26 on-site for Fort Wayne Community Schools.
Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot, said making vaccinations convenient and affordable for families, emphasizes the importance of immunizations.
Offering flu vaccines in schools is convenient for families and is offered at no charge, but insurance information must be provided. The initiative supports the goals of the Indiana Department of Health and Allen County Health Department, Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator, said.
Krista Stockman, FWCS public information officer, said the district is “committed to increasing access to health and wellness services” for all students.
Super Shot referred in its news release to data on the state health department’s website indicating only approximately 20% of children ages 9 to 18 years old received their annual flu shot during the 2021-2022 season.
The link for FWCS students to sign up is https://bit.ly/3EF0BRq or parents may call Super Shot at 260-424-7468 for any help with signing up or to sign-up using a translator. Translators are available in Spanish, Burmese, and other languages on request.
Area
Adams Memorial to show robot
Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur has announced an open house next week for the public to meet its new surgical robot. It will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in the hospital’s lobby.
The hospital said in a news release Monday that it has “entered a new era in patient care” by launching a robotic surgery program using the da Vinci Surgical System.
The “robot” is simply a high-tech device that is fully operated by an experienced surgeon.
Those attending the open house will be able to watch how the robot works, how the robot assists hospital surgeons, enjoy robot cookies, promotional items, and “maybe even try to operate the robot themselves,” the release said.
The hospital has also invited all third and fourth graders in Adams County to help it name the new robot.