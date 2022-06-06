Fort Wayne Community Schools' free summer meal program begins today at various sites, including Allen County Public Library locations, the district said in a news release.
Eligible recipients are ages 18 and younger and adults enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Children must be present to receive the food, and they must eat the meals on-site, the release said.
The program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. The Summer Food Service Program for Children reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.
Meals will be served weekdays except June 20 and July 4. Hours vary. Go to www.fortwayneschools.org for information.