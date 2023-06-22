Police are investigating a morning attempted robbery at the 3Rivers Credit Union on Bluffton Road.
A man walked into the credit union today and passed a teller a note demanding money, a Fort Wayne Police Department news release reads. The teller refused.
The suspect then made verbal demands the teller could not understand, according to the release. He eventually left the bank without the money he was demanding.
No weapons were seen on the suspect, described as a white male wearing a grey hat, green fleece shirt/jacket. Police say he may have a lip deformity.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.