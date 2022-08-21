As police departments adapt to new methods of finding recruits, they’re keeping an eye on increasing diversity.
Chief Steve Reed said the Fort Wayne Police Department has seen an uptick in female applicants, for example.
Diversity is one of the factors police departments consider in recruiting, even as hiring new officers becomes harder to do these days.
Fort Wayne’s recruitment team is 50% minority. Potential recruits can see officers who look like their communities, “who can show how that path works,” Reed said.
Recruitment Officer Doug Weaver said of the 36 new officers in the department’s 66th Recruitment Class on July 8, five were female – or about 14%. The department’s goal is to be 50% female by 2030.
The number of women is increasing, but only gradually.
Among the 17 new officers in the 65th class in July 2020, four were women. The June 2019 class of 20 recruits included two women. The year before, three women were in the 21-member class.
Racial diversity is also a department goal. Progress in that area is also slow. The majority of recruits in this year’s class were white, with 32 identifying as Caucasian. One was Black, one was Latino and two were biracial.
In 2019, two recruits were Black and three Latino.
Of the two officers of Burmese descent who joined the force in 2018 with the 63rd class, one remains, Reed said. The department would like to attract more, because of Fort Wayne’s large Burmese population.
Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said, traditionally, police need immigrant officers to communicate more effectively with diverse populations.
More minorities are in confinement officer positions because the department hires patrol officers from its jail guards, so change will start there and move up.
At the beginning of July, 38 of 124 guards were racial minorities, women or both. Among female guards, 26 are white, seven Black, one Latino and two who identified as “other,” he said.
Among the men, nine are Black, one Latino and two identifying as “other.” Hershberger said those two included a Burmese male.
“Our goal is to try and diversify things on the police side,” Hershberger said.
He added it will be easier to move minorities from jail to patrol duties over the next eight years as more baby boomers are expected to start retiring.
July numbers for men in deputy positions included five Blacks, one Latino and three who identified as “other,” including Pacific Islanders, he said.
The deputies also include seven white women and one Black woman, he said.