Two Garrett schools recently garnered statewide recognition in a round of a national youth cybersecurity competition.
Garrett Middle School’s CyberPatriots won its second consecutive state title, and Garrett High School’s team placed 10th in a statewide competition Dec. 9-11, a news release said.
The CyberPatriots program challenges teams of students to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in virtual operating systems. The teams are then scored on how secure they made their systems.
Coach Bill Thomas said in a release that he is proud of how the program has performed without formal training.
“Our coaches and students have become great problem-solvers,” Thomas said. “That trait is key to success in any career field, but especially in cybersecurity.”
The middle school team was started about four years ago, the news release said. Garrett Middle School was represented in the competition by three newcomers – Dante Maslin, Chase Roberts and Lucie White.
“This group went from complete novices to the best team in the state,” Thomas said. “I am sure they will all be great additions to the high school program next season.”
Garrett High School’s program was created more than 10 years ago, and Thomas said it’s been one of the best years in the team’s history.
About 2,900 teams tried to qualify at the start of the season for one of the three tiers of the national competition in the state round, the news release said. Garrett High qualified for the platinum tier, which was means it ranked in the top 30% the of the country.
The high school then placed 10th in the state competition. The Garrett High School team included seniors Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz, sophomores Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsley and freshmen Logan Colgan and Sydney Suelzer.
The team was guided by Nicholas Toder and Nick Molargik, who are Garrett graduates and alumni of the high school CyberPatriot program.
“It is great to see these two come back and share what they have learned with others,” Thomas said. “We are so fortunate to have them as part of our program.”
The U.S. Air and Space Forces Association Chapter 143 sponsors the program and paid for the registration fees and meals.
“They have supported many Garrett students in beginning a career in computer science,” Thomas said, “and we could not have had this level of success without them.”
The national competition’s semifinals are Jan. 20-21. The national finals will be March 17-21 in Bethesda, Maryland.