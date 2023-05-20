A suspect in Garrett is facing a felony charge of attempted murder stemming from a shooting early today.
Police said they were called to the 100 block of North Randolph Street about 2 a.m. regarding shots fired.
Officers found four parked vehicles with bullet holes, but no one was hurt, they said.
Officers said they located a suspect 45 minutes later and besides attempted murder the person faces another felony charge of pointing a loaded firearm and two other related offenses.
An investigation is ongoing, but police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 260-333-7911.