Even with gas prices hovering near $5 a gallon, travel demand for this upcoming Fourth of July weekend is expected to be high.
AAA predicts 1.26 million Indiana residents will be traveling this weekend, according to a news release.
“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase, and it’s not tapering off,” Debbie Haas, AAA vice president of travel, said in a statement. “People are ready for a break and, despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”
AAA predicts 1.1 million Hoosiers will travel by car, and just over 40,000 will fly.
The auto agency expects 47.9 million people nationwide to travel this weekend – up almost 4% from last year.
Although travel might be returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, the cost is not expected to decrease in time for the holiday.
According to data from GasBuddy, the average gas price in Fort Wayne on Monday was $4.99 per gallon – almost 50 cents higher than May and $1.85 higher than this time last year.
“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a statement. “Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround.”
AAA recommends that travelers plan in advance for the holiday weekend and have backup plans in place. The agency also recommends travelers get their cars inspected before hitting the road, specifically batteries, engines and tires. Cars can have unexpected dead batteries in the summer due to the heat.
The organization also recommends traveling during slower times or staying close to home. Sunday and Monday are the two slowest days for travel. If flying, arrive at the airport several hours before takeoff.
The National Weather Service does not expect weather to affect travel this weekend. There will be a low chance of rain in northeast Indiana, and temperatures will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. The high will be in the low 90s on Monday.