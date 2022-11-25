Two years ago, Brian Glass and his extended family “adopted” a local family during the holidays.
That family had several common needs, items like boots, gloves, hats and toys. They also had another ask: bicycles.
“I said, ‘Hey, our family needs to have Christmas too. How would your kids feel about used bicycles?’ ” Glass said. “His response was that they would love them just the same.”
Glass reached out to friends and family on Facebook to collect used bicycles, then did some minor repairs like fixing tires and adjusting brakes.
There was one problem, though. The family had five children, and Glass ultimately collected eight bicycles.
“Before we delivered the Christmas gifts to his family, I called him and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a couple larger bikes. Do you and your wife need bicycles?’ ” Glass said. The father said no, so Glass asked if other kids in the neighborhood needed bicycles. “He goes, ‘Oh, absolutely. There are kids in this neighborhood that don’t have things like that, and they would love some bicycles.’”
That experience “sparked a fire in me,” Glass said. In 2021, he decided to focus on donating used bicycles instead of adopting a family for Christmas.
The project is now called Pedals of Hope, and Glass has partnered with nonprofit Change by One Foundation where his brother, Mark, is chairman of the board of directors.
Pedals of Hope is one of many area nonprofit groups included in The Journal Gazette’s annual holiday charity giving list. The alphabetical listing of charities and their needs begins today and continues Saturday.
Glass initially aimed to gather 50 bikes, but his wife was skeptical. He more than doubled that goal, collecting 108.
“I’d reach out to Facebook Marketplace,” Glass said. “Anyone that was generally selling a bicycle for $50 or less, I’d reach out to them, give them a short paragraph about who I am and what I’m doing.”
He would ask if they were willing to donate, and if not what the lowest price would be. He spent just under $800 on the 108 bicycles, including costs of repairs and cleaning. Last December, his garage, living room and kitchen became the temporary home of those bikes.
Glass said he worked with churches and pastors in what he described as Fort Wayne’s “inner city” to pass out the bikes a week or two before Christmas, including Come As You Are Community Church on South Anthony Boulevard.
Pastor Anthony Payton said Glass donated “60 or 70” bicycles to his church, and members of his congregation brought even more bikes – and food – last year.
“It was still during COVID, so a lot of these families were not working and had not been working for a while,” Payton said. “We were able to provide not only bicycles for those families, but also provided food to those families last year.”
There were more than 100 total bicycles distributed that day, Payton said, but even then the church “actually ran out of bicycles before we ran out of food.”
“It was a wonderful time just to love on people who needed it so much,” he added.
One recipient last year, 10-year-old Drew Trabel, wanted a bicycle for Christmas after his old bike was stolen.
“He was heartbroken because he just learned how to ride,” Drew’s mother, Narla Trabel, said. “He was so scared to get on a bike for so long, and then he finally learned, and his bike got stolen.”
Narla met a friend of Glass while working as a waitress. She was “going through a rough period” and money was tight.
“They knew I was in a bad time, and they asked Drew what he would like to have for Christmas,” Narla said. “Drew told him a bike, because his bike got stolen.”
A few weeks later, that friend came to deliver a bicycle – dressed in full Santa Claus regalia.
“My mom was like, ‘Come outside, I have a surprise for you,’” Drew said. “And then I saw the bike and I got to ride it.”
Narla called the gift a blessing.
“I’m so thankful for anybody that can help,” she added. “Giving is caring, and caring is giving. I’m just so thankful for the good people that we have here in Fort Wayne.”
As a child growing up with divorced parents, Glass said things were “a little bit rough at times” and said being able to ride his bicycle was an escape.
“It allowed me a little bit of freedom to get out on my own,” Glass said, “do some things when I was a little bit older that I wouldn’t have the opportunity to do.”
He’s hoping to deliver more bikes this year, and he’s set his goal again at 50.
“I don’t want to set it at 108 and then disappoint myself,” Brian Glass said. “But I’m currently looking at 50 and more just keep coming in every day.”