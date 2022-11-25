More info

Change by One Foundation/Pedals of Hope

Mission: Improve the lives of children by partnering with local nonprofit groups and providing grassroots solutions for local communities.

Wish list: Donations of gently used children’s bicycles.

Drop-off or pick-up: Can be coordinated through the Pedals of Hope Facebook page.

Cash donations also accepted for the Pedals of Hope project through PayPal. All donations received will be used to provide bicycles for underprivileged children in the Fort Wayne community.