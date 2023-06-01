Elizabeth Granger got teary-eyed Thursday afternoon at the Allen County Public Library.
The downtown location, where Granger stood behind a second-floor podium, houses a Genealogy Center that has helped thousands of people discover their family background.
Granger is one of them.
A Nunica, Michigan, resident, Granger talked about her quest to learn about one of her grandfather's children, who did not grow up with the rest of the family in Croatia or in the U.S., where many had relocated.
Parts of her family's background remained a mystery, even after a trip to Croatia, until Granger connected with the Genealogy Center in Fort Wayne.
"Because of you, families sparkle with knowledge of their history," Granger said during a ceremony where the Midwest Travel Writers Association she is part of presented two GEMmy Awards to the library.
One award was for the Genealogy Center and the other was for the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research. The awards are recognition for venues any traveler should consider visiting – gems that help make trips "a rich, rewarding and memorable experience," according to a news release.
The local honors, announced earlier this week and presented Thursday, are the only GEMmy Awards the travel writers group will give this year. The group has awarded up to eight GEMmies in a single year, but "many times none," Granger said in a brief interview after the ceremony.
The local Genealogy Center, open to the public, is nationally known, as is The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, which has more than 20,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.
The Midwest Travel Writers Association, which held its annual conference in Fort Wayne last year, allows its members to nominate places for GEMmy Awards.
Granger, a freelance travel writer with 34 years' experience, presented the award for the Genealogy Center. Damaine Vonada, another veteran travel writer and author who lives in Xenia, Ohio, presented the award to the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research and talked about its history and impact in Fort Wayne.
Vonada was particularly impressed by some original photos she found in a photo album at the Rolland Center. She said the library is home to a "national treasure that blends history with modern technology."
Curt Witcher, director of special collections for the local library system, called the GEMmy Awards an honor.
"To have people moved to tears, satisfying tears, fulfilling tears is really amazing," he said.