Fort Wayne / Allen County
Purdue University Fort Wayne began reserving online tickets for the April 25 appearance of actor and social activist George Takei, widely known for his Star Trek role.
Takei will be the final guest, as previously announced, in the 2022-23 Omnibus Speaker Series. “Where No Story Has Gone Before: An Evening with George Takei” will start at 7:30 p.m. in the 1,500-seat Auer Performance Hall.
Because of high demand, the free tickets will be limited to two per person. Signups began at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, available on a first-come, first-served basis. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders.
To guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance through the university’s online ticketing platform, or at the Schatzlein Box Office. Box office hours are 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tickets can also be ordered by phone at 260-481-6555 with a credit card during box office hours.
Reserved online tickets can be sent to patrons via text message or email.
DNR to host meetings on spotted lanternfly
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is hosting virtual public meetings to discuss various strategies for dealing with spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect.
The insect, the scientific name for which is Lycorma delicatula, was first identified in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, 14 states have been found with reproducing populations. It was first positively identified in Indiana in 2021 in Switzerland County and in Huntington in 2022.
Spotted lanternfly is a large planthopper native to various parts of Asia. While this species favors another invasive species, tree of heaven, as a main food source, it also feeds on a large number of other species, including cultivated and native grape vines, hops, walnut, maple, and stone fruit trees. As the adults grow, they excrete honeydew, a sweet sticky substance, that can lead to sooty mold and attract ants, bees, and wasps.
During the meetings, DNR Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology staff will discuss the insect’s life cycle, problems associated with infestations, available management methods, and possible treatment options. The representatives will also welcome questions and comments.
Virtual meetings will be held on Zoom, but are limited to the first 100 participants. The next scheduled meetings are noon and 6 p.m. Thursday. The Zoom meeting ID is 852 1838 3315, or individuals may join by phone by calling 312-626-6799.
Lassus collects $61,000 for “A Mother’s Hope”
Employees and customers of Lassus raised more than $61,100 in March that will benefit a local nonprofit that shelters pregnant women.
A check presentation to “A Mother’s Hope” is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corporate office for Lassus at 1800 Magnavox Way. The organization helps pregnant women who are experiencing homelessness and provides “life-changing opportunities for growth,” a news release said. “Women and babies’ lives are changed forever by their experience at A Mother’s Hope.”
The Lassus family owns and operates 35 convenience stores in Fort Wayne, surrounding communities and northwest Ohio. Along with fuel and convenience items, Lassus operates 15 Elmo’s locations that offer made-to-order food.