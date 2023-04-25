Actor, author and activist George Takei walked out to extensive applause from a mostly full Auer Performance Hall on Tuesday night and greeted the crowd with the iconic Vulcan salute from “Star Trek.”
Takei, who told the audience this was his first-ever visit to Fort Wayne, said he turned 86 years old last week.
“So I have lived long and prospered,” he said.
John O’Connell, dean of Purdue University-Fort Wayne’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, introduced the college’s final Omnibus speaker of the year and called Takei an icon. Later, Takei said he’s been called many names – some positive and others derogatory.
“My own country, the United States of America, categorized me as an enemy alien,” he said.
Takei recounted his experience as a child living in an internment camp during World War II.
“Every family was assigned one horse stall to sleep in,” he said. “It was still pungent from horse manure.”
After four months there, Takei said his family and other Japanese Americans were sent by train to the Rohwer concentration camp in Arkansas. Takei talked about his experience of learning the Pledge of Allegiance at school while looking through the window at barbed wire outside.
“I was too young to understand the irony in those words: ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ ” he said.
After the war ended and the U.S. government released Japanese Americans from the internment camps, Takei said his family and others were offered $25 and a one-way ticket anywhere in the country.
His family moved to Los Angeles, which he said was not a welcoming place. But after four years, his parents saved enough money to buy a three-bedroom home where Takei grew up – and grew curious about internment.
As a teenager, Takei’s developed an interest in political activism and got involved with several campaigns – the first three of which ended poorly. But that didn’t deter Takei, he said, and his fortunes changed when Tom Bradley was elected mayor of Los Angeles.
In the 1970s, Takei testified before Congress about internment. On Tuesday, he read the same concluding statement he once read at that hearing in which he called for restitution for Japanese Americans.
“As noble and as precious as our American ideals are, they can also be very fragile,” he said. “Democracy can only be as good or as strong or as true as the people that make it so.”
He called President Ronald Reagan’s 1988 apology a “profoundly moving experience” but said there was one note of sadness: that his father had passed away before hearing those words.