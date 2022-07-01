Friday was the day many Fort Wayne residents were waiting for: the first day of GFL Environmental’s contract for trash and recycling collection.
GFL was awarded the city’s eight-year trash and recycling collection contract a couple of months ago. People have reported seeing the bright green GFL trucks collecting trash and recycling before Friday, but the hauler officially took over service Friday.
The contractor change comes after a few years of what residents and officials have called poor service from Red River Waste Solutions. Residents have reported going weeks or months between collections at times.
Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy protection in October. Through a transition agreement, the Texas company agreed to continue service through June 30 for additional payment so the city could find a new contractor.
The schedule for trash and recycling collection will remain the same as it was with Red River, but city spokesman John Perlich said the difference in the quality of service is a change residents will notice.
“GFL has a detailed and organized structure with their employees and equipment to help ensure the needs of our ratepayers are met,” he said in a statement. “We’re encouraged with the progress being made today.”
Fridays are the typical collection days for many southwest and south-central residents. City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he had heard positive remarks from some of his constituents about the new service provider.
“I think from what I’ve heard so far, they are hitting the ground running and being very responsive,” Paddock said Friday.
Residents will experience a one-day delay in service next week because of the Monday holiday.
Paddock said he’s been impressed with Jacob Diliberto, local general manager, who was out with GFL crews on the streets and talking with neighbors Friday. Diliberto was among officials who participated in a recent tour of local homes that have repeatedly been missed by past haulers because of difficult alleys.
Diliberto could not be reached for comment Friday.
Missed collections and other service issues can be reported by calling the city’s 311 call center.
“GFL has the experience and resources to do an outstanding job for the community,” Perlich said. “Residents will see a noticeable difference for the better.”